Kentucky EHV: Keeneland Released From...

Kentucky EHV: Keeneland Released From Quarantine

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Horse

The Kentucky State Veterinarian's Office has released all barns at Keeneland Race Course and its Rice Road Training Center, in Lexington, from quarantine put in place after horses there tested positive for equine herpesvirus-1 . One of two barns quarantined at the Rice Road Training Center was released on Feb. 8, and negative test results resulted in the release of the remaining barn on Feb. 10, E.S. "Rusty" Ford said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Just call me ABE 2 258,939
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr North Mountain 159,020
West Carter High school... Tue Curious 2
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC