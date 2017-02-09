Kentucky EHV: Keeneland Released From Quarantine

The Kentucky State Veterinarian's Office has released all barns at Keeneland Race Course and its Rice Road Training Center, in Lexington, from quarantine put in place after horses there tested positive for equine herpesvirus-1 . One of two barns quarantined at the Rice Road Training Center was released on Feb. 8, and negative test results resulted in the release of the remaining barn on Feb. 10, E.S. "Rusty" Ford said in a statement.

