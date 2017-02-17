Kentucky Downs Indiana 4-0 On The Road

Kentucky Downs Indiana 4-0 On The Road

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. The No. 25 Kentucky women's tennis team extended its win streak to three on Sunday afternoon, blanking Big Ten foe Indiana 4-0 at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon.

