Kentucky Center Venues Rank in Worldwide Top 200 Listing
The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall and Brown Theatre have both been recognized among the top 200 theatre venues in the world, based on ticket sales. Whitney Hall ranked 33rd and the Brown Theatre ranked 149th.
