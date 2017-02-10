Kentucky Bourbon enjoying 'historic r...

Kentucky Bourbon enjoying 'historic renaissance'

Yesterday

Bourbon distilleries added an additional US$1 billion to Kentucky's economy over the last two years alone, according to figures from the Kentucky Distillers' Association . The Kentucky Bourbon industry adds $8.5 billion each year to the state's economy, up $3 billion since 2008.

