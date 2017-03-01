Jailer: Inmate smuggles in drug that sends 6 to hospital
A Kentucky jailer says an inmate is facing charges after smuggling in a drug that sent six prisoners to the hospital. Jailer Danny Allen tells The News-Enterprise that 49-year-old Anthony Johnson brought the synthetic drug, believed to be "spice," into the Hardin County Detention Center by hiding it in his socks, which officers didn't make him remove.
