In hell: The fight to save one addict

21 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Dominique Warren came to our attention through Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan, who directs the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition's law enforcement task force. Synan contacted The Enquirer's heroin-beat reporter, Terry DeMio, after receiving desperate phone calls from Dominique's father, Northern Kentucky resident Harold Warren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

