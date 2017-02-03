In hell: The fight to save one addict
Dominique Warren came to our attention through Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan, who directs the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition's law enforcement task force. Synan contacted The Enquirer's heroin-beat reporter, Terry DeMio, after receiving desperate phone calls from Dominique's father, Northern Kentucky resident Harold Warren.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|usa
|158,736
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|WOW
|257,850
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
