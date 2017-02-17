Immigration Expert's Open Letter to GOP: Dems Thank You for Sending EB-5 Money to Blue States

I am writing to you on behalf of the Democratic Party to thank you for protecting and prolonging the EB-5 program, which has brought disproportionate amounts of urban investment money to the blue states. Your Olympian ability to overlook the fact that twice as much EB-5 money goes to blue, rather than red, states is admirable as you have presided over the continuing resolutions that have kept this extremely controversial program alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.