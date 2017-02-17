Immigration Expert's Open Letter to G...

Immigration Expert's Open Letter to GOP: Dems Thank You for Sending EB-5 Money to Blue States

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

I am writing to you on behalf of the Democratic Party to thank you for protecting and prolonging the EB-5 program, which has brought disproportionate amounts of urban investment money to the blue states. Your Olympian ability to overlook the fact that twice as much EB-5 money goes to blue, rather than red, states is admirable as you have presided over the continuing resolutions that have kept this extremely controversial program alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 26 min CriminalForever 159,350
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 55 min Pete 258,896
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 6 hr Charleston Harvey 610
Living in Kentucky (Jul '06) Feb 15 SNJ 11,003
News Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam... Feb 15 White Christian Man 1
News Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate Feb 14 name 9
West Carter High school... Feb 13 kyblue 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,974,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC