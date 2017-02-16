House GOP seek public guarantee from Bevin over Real ID
Kentucky House Republicans are demanding more than a public promise from Gov. Matt Bevin before they agree to overhaul the state's driver's licenses. Kentucky is one of 27 states that has not complied with the federal Real ID Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|258,821
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,304
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Wed
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Wed
|White Christian Man
|1
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|Feb 14
|name
|9
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 13
|kyblue
|4
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC