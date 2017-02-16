House GOP seek public guarantee from ...

House GOP seek public guarantee from Bevin over Real ID

Kentucky House Republicans are demanding more than a public promise from Gov. Matt Bevin before they agree to overhaul the state's driver's licenses. Kentucky is one of 27 states that has not complied with the federal Real ID Act.

