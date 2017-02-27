House approves bill to limit first-offense DUI convictions
Kentuckians would be limited to just one first-offense DUI conviction in their lifetime under a bill that has cleared the state House of Representatives. Penalties for DUI in Kentucky escalate with each subsequent conviction.
