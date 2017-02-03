Honoring Black WWI Soldiers of Kentucky

Honoring Black WWI Soldiers of Kentucky

By Lisa Aug News from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs FRANKFORT, KY - Black Kentuckians were among the most decorated fighters of World War 1. As members of the 369th Infantry Regiment, they earned the name "Harlem Hellfighters" bestowed by the German enemy for the ferociousness with which the all-African-American unit fought. Belittled by their American comrades and commanders, the men of the 369th were welcomed with open arms by the French army, which was in dire need of men.

