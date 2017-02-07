Great-Day-Live 1 hour ago 12:16 p.m."...

Great-Day-Live 1 hour ago 12:16 p.m."The Mikado" caps off Kentucky Opera season

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHAS11

Kelsey Starks talked with the Kentucky Opera's general director Ian Derrer about the opera's performance of the Gilbert & Sullivan story. There are two performances of "The Mikado" at the Kentucky Opera: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, February 12th at 2:00 PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min Uncle Tab 258,220
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 50 min RDC Cadiz KY 158,852
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware! Jan 25 Joe M 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC