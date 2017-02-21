Going red for a cause
Photo submitted On Feb. 3 the Bell County Cooperative Extension Service hosted its annual Go Red for Women luncheon. To raise awareness of heart disease, participants wore red to the program and were fortunate to hear guest speaker Agnus Marcum share her survivor's story.
