Going red for a cause

19 hrs ago

Photo submitted On Feb. 3 the Bell County Cooperative Extension Service hosted its annual Go Red for Women luncheon. To raise awareness of heart disease, participants wore red to the program and were fortunate to hear guest speaker Agnus Marcum share her survivor's story.

