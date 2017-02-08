Free tax prep services available to eligible families -
United Way of Central Kentucky has partnered with the Green Rivers Assets Building Coalition, Helping Hand of Hope, and the Grayson County Alliance to offer a nationally recognized program - Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA. Residents who made up to $54,000 in 2016 are eligible to have their taxes prepared for free at Helping Hand of Hope and at the Grayson County Alliance in Leitchfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Pete
|258,779
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|11 min
|CriminalForever
|158,986
|West Carter High school...
|Tue
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC