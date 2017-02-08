Free tax prep services available to eligible families

United Way of Central Kentucky has partnered with the Green Rivers Assets Building Coalition, Helping Hand of Hope, and the Grayson County Alliance to offer a nationally recognized program - Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA. Residents who made up to $54,000 in 2016 are eligible to have their taxes prepared for free at Helping Hand of Hope and at the Grayson County Alliance in Leitchfield.

