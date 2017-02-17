Foster care panels need volunteers in...

Foster care panels need volunteers in 37 Kentucky counties

The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release that volunteers are needed to review cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse. The panels work to ensure the children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

