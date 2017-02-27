Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear ta...

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear tapped to respond to Trump address

Former Gov. Steve Beshear speaks at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton last year in Hopkinsville. Beshear has been tapped to give the response to President Donald Trump's address this w ... Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear has been tapped to deliver the response to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

