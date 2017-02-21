Former judge reprimanded for sexual tryst with defendant
A former Kentucky judge was reprimanded Friday for having sex with a woman while he was presiding over her felony criminal case. Ronnie C. Dortch, who retired last month, had a relationship with the woman from 2014 to 2015 and discussed the case with her outside of court, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission said in its order reprimanding the judge.
