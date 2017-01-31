Forecastle adds Kentucky's Sturgill S...

Forecastle adds Kentucky's Sturgill Simpson and Louisville's Jaye Jayle, among others

Early today, Forecastle announced the second wave of its 2017 lineup, featuring Sturgill Simpson, Spoon, Capital Cities, Phantogram, Tycho, Real Estate, K.Flay, What So Not, Whitney, Classixx, Joseph, Chicano Batman, Jaye Jayle, Jeffrey James, Oyster Kids and *repeat repeat. Sturgill Simpson has skyrocketed to prominence through his first three solo albums, from the old-school, smokey barroom country of his debut, High Top Mountain , to the genre-bending Metamodern Sounds in Country Music , to the Grammy Nominated A Sailor's Guide to Earth .

