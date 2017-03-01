Flu Deaths Reported In Daviess, Hopkins Counties
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported 24 flu deaths across the commonwealth of Kentucky, including cases in both Daviess County and Hopkins County. The Kentucky Department for Public Health couldn't report how many deaths had occurred by specific county, but Eyewitness News is currently reaching out to local health departments to get exact figures.
