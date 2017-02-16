Fiscal court passes new taxes -

Fiscal court passes new taxes -

The Floyd County Fiscal Court has been working diligently to circumvent the revenue shortage that is inevitable due to the decrease of Coal and Mineral Severance Funds Floyd County has relied on for years. The Fiscal Court held a special meeting on Monday to serve as the second reading for two ordinances it hopes will help generate a portion of the funds needed to balance the budget for the upcoming year.

