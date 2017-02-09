Fire destroys Harper's Ham

Fire destroys Harper's Ham

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

By JOHN PFEIFER The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service An early morning fire Wednesday destroyed Harper's Country Ham in Clinton, burning most of its 100,000-square-foot building to the ground and leaving the future of the business and its 70 employees in doubt. No one was in the building when the fire started and no injuries were reported, including firefighting personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min Rooting for you 159,017
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 28 min Pete 258,922
West Carter High school... Tue Curious 2
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 278,728,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC