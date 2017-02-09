Fire destroys Harper's Ham
By JOHN PFEIFER The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service An early morning fire Wednesday destroyed Harper's Country Ham in Clinton, burning most of its 100,000-square-foot building to the ground and leaving the future of the business and its 70 employees in doubt. No one was in the building when the fire started and no injuries were reported, including firefighting personnel.
