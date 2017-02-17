Ferry closing for maintenance to boat...

Ferry closing for maintenance to boat engines

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the ferry is expected to be closed for one to two weeks while engines on the ferryboat are overhauled. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

