Feeding America, Kentuckya s Heartland Receives Grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Inc.
Pictured from left to right are Ryan McColgan, Toyota Motor Sales, Joe Mullan, Toyota Motor Sales, Kathy McCubbin, General Manager of Swope Toyota, Carl Swope, President of Swope Toyota, Gary Miles, FAKH Executive Director, and Ron Duscheid. Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland recently received at $10,000 grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Inc. The grant funding will be used to support the organization's BackPack Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Pete
|258,949
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 min
|North Mountain
|159,555
|donna moore in trouble??
|Wed
|Justwondering
|1
|trump drain swamp now
|Feb 21
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Feb 20
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Feb 20
|Crazy people
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Feb 18
|Charleston Harvey
|610
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC