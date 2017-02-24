February 24, 2017Kentucky General Ass...

February 24, 2017Kentucky General Assembly's 2017 session passes halfway mark

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Kentucky Living

With the first half of the General Assembly's 2017 session in the rear view mirror, some of the session's major bills have already passed into law while matters like criminal justice reform and education initiatives continue to make steady progress through the legislative process. Further work on strengthening the state's troubled public pension system was among the matters that advanced in the House of Representatives this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kentucky Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 hr Ms Sassy 259,034
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr North Mountain 159,579
Tiffany dawn Fri Cena 1
donna moore in trouble?? Feb 22 Justwondering 1
trump drain swamp now Feb 21 new president needed 1
Connie simpson Feb 20 Angie 4
Loretta Morgan Feb 20 Crazy people 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC