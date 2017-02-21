February 21, 2017Kentucky Voter Turno...

February 21, 2017Kentucky Voter Turnout in 2016 Presidential Election Now Official

Read more at Kentucky Living.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes confirmed Tuesday nearly 60 percent of Kentucky voters cast ballots in last November's presidential election. The State Board of Elections recently finalized voter credit for the cycle.

