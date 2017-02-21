Family-run Remke Markets chain is sold

Family-run Remke Markets chain is sold

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Remke's 10 supermarkets in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will remain open, but come under the management of Fresh Encounter Inc., which operates four other grocery chains, according to our news partners at Cincinnati Enquirer. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min ChromiuMan 159,629
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Pete 259,136
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 10 hr Christal 611
Tiffany dawn Feb 24 Cena 1
donna moore in trouble?? Feb 22 Justwondering 1
trump drain swamp now Feb 21 new president needed 1
Connie simpson Feb 20 Angie 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC