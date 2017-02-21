Family-run Remke Markets chain is sold
Remke's 10 supermarkets in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will remain open, but come under the management of Fresh Encounter Inc., which operates four other grocery chains, according to our news partners at Cincinnati Enquirer. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
