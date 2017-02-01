E-cigarette use more widespread in Kentucky than nationwide

By Jackson French Bowling Green Daily News-via Kentucky Press News Service The rate of occurrences in which young adults have tried e-cigarettes in Kentucky is far outpacing the nationwide rate. According to a news release from Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, 40 percent of Kentucky adults ages 18 to 45 have tried an e-cigarette versus 12.6 percent of adults nationwide in 2014.

