E-cigarette use more widespread in Kentucky than nationwide
By Jackson French Bowling Green Daily News-via Kentucky Press News Service The rate of occurrences in which young adults have tried e-cigarettes in Kentucky is far outpacing the nationwide rate. According to a news release from Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, 40 percent of Kentucky adults ages 18 to 45 have tried an e-cigarette versus 12.6 percent of adults nationwide in 2014.
