Doctor-lawmaker tries to restrict smo...

Doctor-lawmaker tries to restrict smoking in tobacco country

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

In a Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Kentucky Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado sits in the Senate floor in Frankfort, Ky. Alvarado, a medical doctor in the Kentucky Senate, is leading the effort to restrict smoking in a state that leads the country in smoking rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 26 min North Mountain 159,432
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Crow 258,937
Connie simpson 3 hr Angie 4
Loretta Morgan 4 hr Crazy people 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Sat Charleston Harvey 610
Living in Kentucky (Jul '06) Feb 15 SNJ 11,003
News Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam... Feb 15 White Christian Man 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC