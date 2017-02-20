Did Hillary Clinton Have a Secret Meeting with Chinese Officials Fefore 2016 Election?

An e-mail in WikiLeaks' Podesta database shows a former State Department official with close ties to Hillary Clinton met with an ambassador to China early in 2016 and attempted to facilitate a secret "off the record" meeting between Clinton and the ambassador to discuss U.S.-China relations. The revelation comes as many in the liberal press are attempting to use the 18th-century Logan Act as evidence of then-President-elect Trump's potentially illegal communications with the Russian government.

