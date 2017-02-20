Did Hillary Clinton Have a Secret Meeting with Chinese Officials Fefore 2016 Election?
An e-mail in WikiLeaks' Podesta database shows a former State Department official with close ties to Hillary Clinton met with an ambassador to China early in 2016 and attempted to facilitate a secret "off the record" meeting between Clinton and the ambassador to discuss U.S.-China relations. The revelation comes as many in the liberal press are attempting to use the 18th-century Logan Act as evidence of then-President-elect Trump's potentially illegal communications with the Russian government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Uncle Tab
|258,989
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|32 min
|Strel
|159,451
|Connie simpson
|23 hr
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|23 hr
|Crazy people
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Feb 18
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Feb 15
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Feb 15
|White Christian Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC