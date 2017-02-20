Dems tap former Kentucky governor to ...

Dems tap former Kentucky governor to counter Trump speech

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Democrats have tapped former Gov. Steve Beshear to deliver the party's response to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, highlighting the Kentucky Democrat's efforts to expand health care coverage under the law Republicans are determined to repeal and replace. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made the announcement on Friday in which they also turned to immigration activist Astrid Silva to give the Spanish language response to Trump's speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 49 min Kill your self 259,027
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Burnadick 159,576
Tiffany dawn 20 hr Cena 1
donna moore in trouble?? Feb 22 Justwondering 1
trump drain swamp now Feb 21 new president needed 1
Connie simpson Feb 20 Angie 4
Loretta Morgan Feb 20 Crazy people 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC