Crime 40 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Teen driver faces murder charge in Kentucky fatal accident
Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says in a news release that police on Saturday night tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen earlier. The car sped away, and another officer saw the car traveling the wrong way down another road before it collided with two other vehicles.
