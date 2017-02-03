Court: Kentucky must pay relatives wh...

Court: Kentucky must pay relatives who care for foster kids

Middlesboro Daily News

Kentucky must pay relatives who foster a child just like it pays adults who are licensed foster parents following a federal appeals court ruling this week. Lexington lawyer Richard Dawahare filed the lawsuit on behalf of a low-income woman denied foster payments for her two great-nephews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

