County senior center schedule

Monday: 02/13: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & games, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Thursday: 02/16: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & bingo, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Trips: Seneca Allegany Casino, Feb. 14; Panama Canal, Aruba, Columbia, Costa Rica, Jamaica flight included from Buffalo, March 28-April 7; Lancaster for Jonah & the Whale, May 10-11; The ARK Encounter in Kentucky & Creation Museum as portrayed in the Holy Bible, June 20-22; Southern Caribbean cruise, Aug. 11-19; Montreal & Quebec City, Sept. 18-22.

