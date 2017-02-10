County senior center schedule
Monday: 02/13: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & games, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Thursday: 02/16: pool & games, 9 a.m.; lunch at noon; pool & bingo, 1 p.m.; exercise, 3 p.m. Trips: Seneca Allegany Casino, Feb. 14; Panama Canal, Aruba, Columbia, Costa Rica, Jamaica flight included from Buffalo, March 28-April 7; Lancaster for Jonah & the Whale, May 10-11; The ARK Encounter in Kentucky & Creation Museum as portrayed in the Holy Bible, June 20-22; Southern Caribbean cruise, Aug. 11-19; Montreal & Quebec City, Sept. 18-22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Pete
|259,128
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|42 min
|usa
|159,084
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 7
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC