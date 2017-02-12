Column: Brent Spence Bridge: The time is now This $2.5 billion project, which will create 2,200 jobs, would be half-funded by private investors. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2kAaoNY For over 50 years now, countless vehicles have traveled from Northern Kentucky into Ohio, and vice versa, on the Brent Spence Bridge.

