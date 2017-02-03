Child abuse, neglect up 55 percent in Kentucky since 2012 Read Story AP
A state agency says the number of substantiated findings of child abuse and neglect in Kentucky rose 55 percent over a four-year period. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the increase has occurred since then-Gov. Steve Beshear established an independent panel in 2012 to review such cases.
