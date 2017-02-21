Chief removes 'Blue Lives Matter' fro...

Chief removes 'Blue Lives Matter' from police cars after public backlash

21 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

An Eastern Kentucky police chief has removed large decals with the Punisher skull and "Blue Lives Matter" from eight police cars after a backlash following the publication of a Herald-Leader story. The Catlettsburg Police department, which employs eight full-time and two part-time officers for a population of about 2,500, featured the images on the hoods of its 2013 and 2017 Ford Interceptor sedans and sport-utility vehicles, assistant police chief Gerry Hatzel said.

