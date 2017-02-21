Chief removes 'Blue Lives Matter' from police cars after public backlash

An Eastern Kentucky police chief has removed large decals with the Punisher skull and "Blue Lives Matter" from eight police cars after a backlash following the publication of a Herald-Leader story. The Catlettsburg Police department, which employs eight full-time and two part-time officers for a population of about 2,500, featured the images on the hoods of its 2013 and 2017 Ford Interceptor sedans and sport-utility vehicles, assistant police chief Gerry Hatzel said.

