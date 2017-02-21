Charter schools 'very, very likely' in Kentucky
Either way, it's "very, very likely" charter schools are coming to Kentucky, said Rep. John "Bam" Carney, the House Education Committee chair who on Friday filed a bill that would allow an unlimited number of charter schools throughout the state. Carney thinks the change will be methodical - "I certainly don't expect charters to pop up all over Kentucky overnight" - but it's time to acknowledge, he said, that for some students, they're stuck right now in schools that aren't serving them well.
