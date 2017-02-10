Cardinal Visits Owensboro for Catholi...

Cardinal Visits Owensboro for Catholic Conference

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

In its first five years of existence, the Catholic Men's Conference of Western Kentucky had an average attendance of about 400. "And today, I'm told there's over 1,200," Father William Medley said to a packed auditorium in the Owensboro RiverPark Center Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Panks 259,169
West Carter High school... 33 min kyblue 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min Twylin 159,095
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC