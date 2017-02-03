Bowling Green Massacre? Jokes fly in ...

Bowling Green Massacre? Jokes fly in Kentucky city known for car-eating sinkhole

This Feb. 12, 2014, file photo, shows a sinkhole that opened up swallowing eight classic and historic Corvettes at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. The red, furry Western Kentucky University mascot is shown sprawled on the floor with the inscription "Never Forget" in social media posts lampooning the now-infamous remarks about the 2011 Bowling Green "massacre."

