Bourbon pours more than 15,000 jobs, ...

Bourbon pours more than 15,000 jobs, $8.5 billion into Kentucky economy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

By Trey Crumbie Lexington Herald-Leader-via Kentucky Press News Service Kentucky's bourbon industry is responsible for $8.5 billion in total economic output and between 15,000 and 17,500 jobs, according to a biennial study released Tuesday. The dollar figure is up $3 billion since 2008 and a $1 billion increase in two years, according to the study conducted by the University of Louisville's Urban Studies Institute and the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 258,566
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min North Mountain 158,921
West Carter High school... 22 hr Curious 2
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC