Bourbon pours more than 15,000 jobs, $8.5 billion into Kentucky economy

By Trey Crumbie Lexington Herald-Leader-via Kentucky Press News Service Kentucky's bourbon industry is responsible for $8.5 billion in total economic output and between 15,000 and 17,500 jobs, according to a biennial study released Tuesday. The dollar figure is up $3 billion since 2008 and a $1 billion increase in two years, according to the study conducted by the University of Louisville's Urban Studies Institute and the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

