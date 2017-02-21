Book Review: Grant's River Campaign
The day Fort Donelson fell was the day the South lost the Civil War, according to Jack Lepa, who argues it was the war's turning point even though more than three years of fighting would ensue before the Confederacy admitted it was beaten. Donelson had been preceded by a nearly bloodless Union naval victory at Fort Henry, and the gains it signaled would be solidified two months later at Shiloh.
