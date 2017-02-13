Bill would require Kentucky high scho...

Bill would require Kentucky high school students to pass citizenship test in order to graduate

A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill that would require all public high school students to pass a civics test in order to receive a regular diploma. Sen. Jared Carpenter, a Republican from Berea, filed Senate Bill 159 on Friday, which would direct the Kentucky Department of Education to "prepare or approve the test with 100 questions drawn from the test administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to persons seeking to become naturalized citizens" and to "disseminate the test to all public school districts."

