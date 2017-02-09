Bill would require college freshmen t...

Bill would require college freshmen to document vaccinations

The bill would require students to show they have been vaccinated against measles, rubella, mumps, meningitis and any other diseases as required by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The bill would exempt students who object for religious reasons.

