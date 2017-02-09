Bill would require college freshmen to document vaccinations
The bill would require students to show they have been vaccinated against measles, rubella, mumps, meningitis and any other diseases as required by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The bill would exempt students who object for religious reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|258,971
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|56 min
|usa
|159,024
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 7
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC