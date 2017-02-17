Big news for bourbon lovers
Kentucky residents may want to avoid opening their own stock of Pappy Van Winkle bottles because the bar down the road might pay big bucks for it. On Wednesday, a Kentucky House Committee cleared legislation that would give restaurants and bars the right to purchase unopened, privately-owned bottles of rare liquor.
