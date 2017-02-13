Bevin, Beshear reignite political feud

Kentucky's two most powerful politicians lasted two weeks without insulting each other, a streak that ended Friday with a harshly worded news release and a preemptive news conference that reignited one of the state's most enduring political feuds. The verbal scuffle started with a news release from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's office saying Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear was "shirking his duty" by not "vigorously" defending in court a recently enacted state law that requires a woman to have an ultrasound before an abortion.

