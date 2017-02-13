Bevin, Beshear reignite political feud -

Bevin, Beshear reignite political feud -

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Kentucky's two most powerful politicians lasted two weeks without insulting each other, a streak that ended Friday with a harshly worded news release and a preemptive news conference that reignited one of the state's most enduring political feuds. The verbal scuffle started with a news release from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's office saying Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear was "shirking his duty" by not "vigorously" defending in court a recently enacted state law that requires a woman to have an ultrasound before an abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Agent orange 259,398
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 26 min ChromiuMan 159,155
News Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate 11 hr !!! 8
West Carter High school... 16 hr kyblue 4
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 29 Clark 354
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC