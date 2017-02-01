Beth Shields named Kentucky State Archivist
Click on headline for complete story with photo By Paige Davidson News from KY Workforce Development Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner announced the appointment of Beth Shields as state archivist and records administrator, and director of the Archives and Records Management Division at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives today. Shields has worked for KDLA for seven years.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Injudgement
|257,778
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|another viewer
|158,693
|Loretta Morgan
|Tue
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
