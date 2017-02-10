Beshear outlines work of AGa s office -

In his continuing effort to promote government transparency, Attorney General Andy Beshear is releasing information to the public on the hard work of his Office of Civil and Environmental Law in 2016. Gov. Matt Bevin requested the information from the Attorney General's Office Feb. 2 by two letters sent to Beshear's office.

