Beer enthusiasts gather at Kentucky Expo Center for Louisville On Tap
Beer lovers from across the area had the option to try more than 140 varieties of beer at the Kentucky Expo Center. "It's the best way to do it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|19 min
|IND
|258,052
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|158,779
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC