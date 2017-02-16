Bardstown man facing 20 child porn charges
According to news release from Kentucky State Police , Robert M. McIntosh, 45, was arrested Wednesday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. KSP said is was discovered McIntosh had been sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
