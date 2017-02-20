Arrest made in Floyd County woodland ...

Arrest made in Floyd County woodland arson case

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Arrest made in Floyd County woodland arson case "Stopping wildland arson is a community effortIf you witness or have information about a wildland fire, please contact your local law enforcement agency, the Kentucky State Police, or the Division of Forestry. You may also call the Target Arson hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min Chad 159,561
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Just call me Abe 3 258,964
Tiffany dawn 4 hr Cena 1
donna moore in trouble?? Wed Justwondering 1
trump drain swamp now Feb 21 new president needed 1
Connie simpson Feb 20 Angie 4
Loretta Morgan Feb 20 Crazy people 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC