Angel's Envy Distillery joins Kentucky Bourbon Trail
The Angel's Envy Distillery becomes the 10th stop on the tourist trail showcasing Kentucky's signature spirit. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that the designation will strengthen the city's place as the gateway to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
